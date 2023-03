Vesey garnered an assist against Carolina on Tuesday.

Vesey has put just two shots on net in his last four games and, unsurprisingly, hasn't scored a goal over that stretch. Despite this mini-slump, the 29-year-old winger has already tallied 10 goals and 24 points this season, both of which are thresholds he hasn't reached since 2018-19 during his first stint with the Rangers. Without a power-play role, Vesey's fantasy value and offensive production is likely to be limited to mid-range at best.