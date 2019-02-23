Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Establishes new career mark
Vesey put up a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over the Devils on Saturday.
Vesey isn't going to be a star scorer in the NHL, but he is in uncharted territory. He set a new career mark in points Saturday -- he now has 30 points in 60 games and could even deliver 40 if the rest of the season goes well. That means Vesey brings value in deeper formats, so deploy accordingly. Just don't overrate from a keeper perspective.
