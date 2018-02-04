Play

Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Exits Saturday's game with injury

Vesey suffered an upper-body injury Saturday against the Predators.

Though Vesey is officially listed as being out with an upper-body issue, he left the game with a bloody mouth after taking an elbow from Filip Forsberg. With Pavel Buchnevich already out, if Vesey can't play Monday against the Stars the Rangers will be quite shorthanded at wing.

