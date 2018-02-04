Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Exits Saturday's game with injury
Vesey suffered an upper-body injury Saturday against the Predators.
Though Vesey is officially listed as being out with an upper-body issue, he left the game with a bloody mouth after taking an elbow from Filip Forsberg. With Pavel Buchnevich already out, if Vesey can't play Monday against the Stars the Rangers will be quite shorthanded at wing.
More News
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Most ice time since Dec. 1 in Thursday's loss•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Playing time trending up•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Point streak now at three games•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Scores seventh goal•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Hero against Vancouver•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Snaps three-game point drought•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...