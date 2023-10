Vesey supplied an assist in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Vesey's spot in the lineup isn't fully safe, but he's played in four straight games and five out of seven to begin the season. He's picked up a pair of assists, four shots on net, five hits, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in a fourth-line role. If he can play physical and chip in the occasional point, Vesey may continue to find himself in the lineup over Tyler Pitlick.