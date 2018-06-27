Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Gets qualifying offer
Vesey has received a qualifying offer from the Rangers.
This move comes as no surprise considering the 25-year-old Harvard product netted 33 goals over his first two seasons. New York retains Vesey's rights with this move, thus keeping him from hitting unrestricted free agency.
