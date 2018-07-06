Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Heading to arbitration

Vesey elected for salary arbitration Thursday, according to NHLPA.com.

Vesey claimed the 2016 Hobey Baker Award with Harvard and jumped to hockey's biggest stage with an incredible amount of hype. However, he's been somewhat disappointing from a fantasy standpoint, having accumulated only 33 goals and 22 assists against a minus-31 rating through his first 159 games with the Rangers. It'll certainly be interesting to see what kind of deal he ultimately gets under the terms of a standard contract.