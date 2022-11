Vesey notched an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

Vesey has collected assists in back-to-back games, and he has five points in his last six outings. The winger continues to feature on the first line at even strength, though he's not seeing power-play time. Vesey has earned seven points, 33 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-7 rating in 19 appearances this season.