Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Helps out in comeback win
Vesey dished out a helper to go with a team-high four shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Anaheim.
Vesey got the puck to Brett Howden, who did the heavy lifting by entering the zone with possession and sending a perfect feed in front to Vladislav Namestnikov for the game-tying tally with 10:08 remaining. With a goal and five assists over the past seven games, Vesey's up to 18 points through 33 contests.
