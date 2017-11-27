Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Hero against Vancouver

Vesey scored the game-tying goal and netted the shootout winner Sunday against Vancouver.

That's five goals on the season for Vesey, who has been playing well of late. The 24-year-old is currently skating on the fourth line, but he's seeing some second unit power-play time and logged a total of 16:58 of ice time Sunday. He won't wow you with his point totals, but the Harvard product is a decent depth scorer with a strong shot. Vesey is worth a look in some deeper leagues on a streaking Rangers' squad.