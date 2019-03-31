Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Invisible in March
Vesey mustered one shot in 17:23 of ice time during Sunday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.
This was a fitting ending to a quiet March that saw Vesey record just a single goal without an assist in 15 games. Still in a top-six role, he'll try to turn things around in the month of April, during which the Rangers will have four games to close out the season.
