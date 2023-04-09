Vesey potted a goal in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Vesey opened the scoring with a wrist shot from the circle. He's at double-digits in goals (11) and assists (14) for the first time since 2018-19, when he completed his third NHL campaign in the Big Apple. Vesey reached 500 career games played last Thursday, though the 2016 Hobey Baker Award winner has yet to stand out offensively after career stops in Buffalo, Toronto, Vancouver and New Jersey, with his service time for the Rangers sandwiching those stints. Overall, Vesey has recorded 83 goals and 77 assists between the aforementioned franchises.