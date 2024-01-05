Vesey scored a goal on his only shot while adding a blocked shot, a hit and a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Vesey capped the scoring 2:41 into the third period with his eighth goal of the season, just 1:10 after Jacob Trouba had restored New York's two-goal cushion. The former Harvard forward is enjoying a solid eighth NHL season in a bottom-six role, as Vesey's on pace to challenge the career high of 17 goals he set in 2017-18 and matched the following season during his first stint on Broadway.