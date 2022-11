Vesey produced an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Vesey has picked up a goal and three helpers over his last five games. He saw a season-high 16:09 of ice time in this contest, and he's been trending up in that regard over the last week. The winger has six points, 32 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-5 rating in 18 appearances overall. He may be worth a look in deeper formats while he's playing next to Mika Zibanejad at even strength.