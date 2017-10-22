Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Monkey off back with first points of season
Vesey scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over Nashville.
The monkey is off the kid's back -- these are his first points of the season. Vesey is talented, but like most of the Rangers he has struggled this season. Let's hope for a few more games like Saturday.
