Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Monkey off back with first points of season

Vesey scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over Nashville.

The monkey is off the kid's back -- these are his first points of the season. Vesey is talented, but like most of the Rangers he has struggled this season. Let's hope for a few more games like Saturday.

