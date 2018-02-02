Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Most ice time since Dec. 1 in Thursday's loss
Vesey fired three shots on net and missed on three more in Thursday's 4-0 loss to Toronto.
Vesey has just one point in his past 10 games, but his three shots on goal here represent the 24-year-old forward's high-water mark in the category over that stretch. Coach Alain Vigneault took notice of Vesey's high motor in this game, rewarding him with 18:06 of ice time. That's the most Vesey's played since Dec. 1.
