Vesey recorded an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Vesey helped out on a Ryan Carpenter goal in the third period. Through 16 games this season, Vesey has five points, 29 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-4 rating while mainly playing in a bottom-six role. He's seen some top-six usage at even strength lately, and it's helped him record three points in his last three outings, but that's not likely to be a prolonged surge for the 29-year-old winger.