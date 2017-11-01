Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Opens scoring Tuesday

Vesey potted a goal on one of his five shots in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Vegas.

Vesey opened the scoring just 2:45 into the contest while putting at least five pucks on net for the first time since Dec. 13 of last season. He's one of many Rangers off to a slow start with just two goals and an assist through three games, but hopefully this performance gets the second-year forward going.

