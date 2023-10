Vesey was a healthy scratch for Thursday's 5-1 win over Buffalo.

Vesey was the odd man out Opening Night after skating in 81 of a possible 82 games for the Rangers last season. New York's improved depth will likely keep Vesey off the ice more in 2023-24, but he should rotate in fairly frequently as injuries and slumps begin to affect other forwards' availability. Vesey scored 11 goals and 25 points last season while also contributing on the penalty kill.