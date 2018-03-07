Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Operating in top-six role

Vesey recorded three shots and a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Jets.

New York's selloff at the trade deadline has opened the door for Vesey to take on a top-six role, as he skated on a line with Mats Zuccarello and Vladislav Namestnikov here while tying the latter for second on the team with 1:16 of power-play time. The 24-year-old Harvard product has had trouble producing consistently at the NHL level, but he should get every opportunity to show off his skills for the rest of this season.