Play

Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Operating in top-six role

Vesey recorded three shots and a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Jets.

New York's selloff at the trade deadline has opened the door for Vesey to take on a top-six role, as he skated on a line with Mats Zuccarello and Vladislav Namestnikov here while tying the latter for second on the team with 1:16 of power-play time. The 24-year-old Harvard product has had trouble producing consistently at the NHL level, but he should get every opportunity to show off his skills for the rest of this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories