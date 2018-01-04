Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Playing time trending up
Vesey failed to mark the scoresheet in 15:54 of ice time during Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Chicago.
On the bright side, Vesey topped the 15-minute mark for the third time in four games after failing to do so in each of his previous 10. The 24-year-old Harvard product is starting to come into his own at the highest level, and Vesey still made contributions in this one despite the disappointing result. On his best shift, he just missed wide on a partial breakaway and later drew a penalty in the defensive zone.
