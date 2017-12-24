Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Point streak now at three games

Vesey stretched his current scoring streak to three games and three points with a goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Toronto.

He has two goals and one assist on this streak. Vesey is on pace for an incremental increase on his 27-point rookie effort in 2016-17. Right now, his fantasy value is limited -- he needs to do more to be rostered in most formats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories