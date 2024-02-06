Vesey had one blocked shot and a minus-1 rating in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche.

The Rangers notched a thrilling victory in their first action after the All-Star break, but Vesey didn't contribute much to the win. Only Vesey (9:14) and Tyler Pitlick (7:59) skated fewer than 10 minutes for the Blueshirts in Monday's game, and their line with Barclay Goodrow was on the ice for Colorado's only goal of the night. Vesey has gone four games without a point, leaving him stuck on nine goals and five assists this season.