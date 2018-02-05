Play

Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Receives concussion diagnosis

Vesey, who has already been ruled out of Monday's game against Dallas, is dealing with a concussion.

The Harvard product suffered the injury Saturday when Filip Forsberg of the Predators put a late hit -- for which he was suspended three games -- on Vesey. It was widely expected that Vesey had a concussion before the official announcement was made, though there still hasn't been any mention of a potential timeline for his return.

