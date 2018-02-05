Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Receives concussion diagnosis
Vesey, who has already been ruled out of Monday's game against Dallas, is dealing with a concussion.
The Harvard product suffered the injury Saturday when Filip Forsberg of the Predators put a late hit -- for which he was suspended three games -- on Vesey. It was widely expected that Vesey had a concussion before the official announcement was made, though there still hasn't been any mention of a potential timeline for his return.
More News
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Won't play Monday•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Exits Saturday's game with injury•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Most ice time since Dec. 1 in Thursday's loss•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Playing time trending up•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Point streak now at three games•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Scores seventh goal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...