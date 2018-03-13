Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Records hat trick against Hurricanes

Vesey scored three times -- once on an empty net -- during Monday's 6-3 win over Carolina.

This was Vesey's first multi-goal showing since Nov. 8, and he entered Monday's contests with just a single tally and no assists through his previous 13 outings. Perhaps, he catches lightning in a bottle to finish the season, but fantasy owners shouldn't view the 24-year-old winger as a reliable option in most settings. It's worth noting that Vesey skated on an intriguing line with Vladislav Namestnikov and Pavel Buchnevich against Carolina, so there's potential for an uptick in scoring moving forward.