Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Records hat trick against Hurricanes
Vesey scored three times -- once on an empty net -- during Monday's 6-3 win over Carolina.
This was Vesey's first multi-goal showing since Nov. 8, and he entered Monday's contests with just a single tally and no assists through his previous 13 outings. Perhaps, he catches lightning in a bottle to finish the season, but fantasy owners shouldn't view the 24-year-old winger as a reliable option in most settings. It's worth noting that Vesey skated on an intriguing line with Vladislav Namestnikov and Pavel Buchnevich against Carolina, so there's potential for an uptick in scoring moving forward.
More News
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Operating in top-six role•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Back to business Sunday•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Sporting non-contact sweater•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Receives concussion diagnosis•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Won't play Monday•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Exits Saturday's game with injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...