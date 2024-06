Vesey suffered a separated shoulder in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Florida, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Vesey still hoped to return at some point in the postseason, but now he'll spend a few weeks in New York to continue his rehab following the Rangers' elimination from the playoffs. The 31-year-old forward does not expect to need offseason surgery. He notched 13 goals and 26 points in 80 regular-season contests during the 2023-24 campaign.