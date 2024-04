Vesey scored a goal and assisted on another during Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals in Game 1.

Vesey finished Game 1 with with a goal, an assist, and a plus-2 rating in just 11:48 of ice time. It's a great start, but it's not necessarily predictive of what's to come. Through 19 postseason contests prior to Sunday, he had just one goal, six points, and 20 shots.