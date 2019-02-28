Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Scores goal, assist
Vesey registered a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay.
It was the third straight multipoint game for Vesey, which is no doubt partially due to the fact that he is logging 20:34 of ice time per game in those outings, over four minutes higher than his season average 16:10.The winger seems to be settling in nicely in the post Mats Zuccarello era and figures to continue see more play time on the first line the rest of the season.
