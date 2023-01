Vesey scored a goal on one shot in the Rangers' 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils on Saturday.

Vesey opened the scoring with a shot from the slot that beat Vitek Vanecek only 1:34 into the game. With this performance, the former Devil now has a two-game point streak and could be starting to heat up. On the year, Vesey has seven goals and 14 points in 40 games.