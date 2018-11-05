Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Scores pair in win
Vesey scored two goals in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Sabres
One of Vesey's goals came on an empty net, and the two markers were his first snipes since Oct. 7. The 25-year-old is still looking for his first 20-goal season and has gotten off to a very slow start to 2018-19. Perhaps Sunday's performance is the start of a hot streak.
