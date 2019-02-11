Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Scores pivotal goal in win

Vesey notched his 12th goal of the season Sunday in a 4-1 win over Toronto.

The goal is just Vesey's second point in his last nine contests and gives him 26 on the year, two away from tying his career high. Chris Kreider and Ryan Strome drew assists on Vesey's first-period goal that would turn out being the game-winner.

