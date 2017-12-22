Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Scores seventh goal

Vesey scored a goal in a team-low 12:09 of ice time during Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Devils.

Vesey also had an opportunity to win the game in the third round of the skills challenge, but failed to get the puck past New Jersey netminder Cory Schneider. While coach Alain Vigneault likes to roll four lines, Vesey's minus-18 rating through 115 NHL appearances hasn't earned the Harvard product much trust in tight games. The 24-year-old winger possesses plenty of skill, but he's still figuring out how to be a positive contributor on a nightly basis.