Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Scores twice in 30 seconds

Vesey had a pair of first-period goals in a 4-2 win over Boston on Wednesday.

This was a game Vesey needed, as he's struggled to start the season, much like the Rangers have struggled to put up wins. Two goals are a big step in the right direction that could lead to better things for his owners.

