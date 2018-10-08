Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Scores twice in defeat
Vesey scored two goals in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Hurricanes.
Vesey's first goal came in the game's first minute, marking the beginning of what was a high-scoring affair and a game that saw 13 goals scored in total. The former Harvard standout is coming off back-to-back seasons of 27 and 28 points but has been a bit of a disappointment thus far in the Big Apple. Vesey is likely to get ice-time in all situations, so he has the potential to be a consistent point producer if he continues to work at his game.
