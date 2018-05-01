Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Similar production to 2016-17

Vesey secured 17 goals and 11 assists in 79 games, while averaging 14:20 of ice time and firing 136 shots on net.

After posting 16 goals and 11 assists as a rookie, Vesey nearly matched his point total identically, but was able to find the twine one extra time. Although, the youngster was able to secure five more points at even strength in 2017-18, which is a positive sign as he grows more accustomed to NHL pace. Vesey skated on the power-play unit all of the season but just bagged three points, and if he can settle in and start scoring consistently on the man advantage, it wouldn't be surprising if he can re-up his career high next season. The Harvard standout should fit back into the Rangers' top-six forward group in 2017-18, but he will need a new deal as he's a restricted free agent.