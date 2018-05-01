Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Similar production to 2016-17
Vesey secured 17 goals and 11 assists in 79 games, while averaging 14:20 of ice time and firing 136 shots on net.
After posting 16 goals and 11 assists as a rookie, Vesey nearly matched his point total identically, but was able to find the twine one extra time. Although, the youngster was able to secure five more points at even strength in 2017-18, which is a positive sign as he grows more accustomed to NHL pace. Vesey skated on the power-play unit all of the season but just bagged three points, and if he can settle in and start scoring consistently on the man advantage, it wouldn't be surprising if he can re-up his career high next season. The Harvard standout should fit back into the Rangers' top-six forward group in 2017-18, but he will need a new deal as he's a restricted free agent.
More News
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Three points in Saturday's win•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Records hat trick against Hurricanes•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Operating in top-six role•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Back to business Sunday•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Sporting non-contact sweater•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Receives concussion diagnosis•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...