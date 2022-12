Vesey registered an assist in Monday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Vesey had been mired in a five-game pointless streak before Monday's tally. As a result of his slump, the 29-year-old winger saw himself knocked from a first-line role into the bottom six. While his assist could spark some production, the fact that Vesey has just three shots in his last five games, which is not exactly the type of shoot-first mentality fantasy players likely are hoping for.