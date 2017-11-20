Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Snaps three-game point drought
Vesey ended a three-game point drought with an assist in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Senators.
Vesey's team has played sparingly of late, so he had been held off the scoresheet for 11 days before this outing. The second-year forward's playing time continues to fluctuate wildly, as he's seen under 12:30 of ice time twice in his past four games while averaging 17:32 in the other two.
