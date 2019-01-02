Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Spectating on Wednesday
Vesey will be a healthy scratch Wednesday evening, when the Rangers play host to the Penguins.
The term "healthy scratch" is among the most dreaded in the fantasy hockey lexicon, especially when it involves a guy like Vesey, who draws heavy ownership figures. Vesey has 10 goals and just as many assists over 38 games this season, but he missed the scoresheet entirely in the final two games of 2018.
