Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Sporting non-contact sweater

Vesey (concussion) took part in Thursday's practice wearing a non-contact jersey

Vesey attending practice is a step in the right direction, but the fact that he hasn't been cleared for contact doesn't bode well for his availability against the Flames on Friday. The Boston native has already missed two outings since sustain his concussion. Vinni Lettieri should continue to deputize in Vesey's stead.

