Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Sporting non-contact sweater
Vesey (concussion) took part in Thursday's practice wearing a non-contact jersey
Vesey attending practice is a step in the right direction, but the fact that he hasn't been cleared for contact doesn't bode well for his availability against the Flames on Friday. The Boston native has already missed two outings since sustain his concussion. Vinni Lettieri should continue to deputize in Vesey's stead.
More News
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Receives concussion diagnosis•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Won't play Monday•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Exits Saturday's game with injury•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Most ice time since Dec. 1 in Thursday's loss•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Playing time trending up•
-
Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Point streak now at three games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...