Vesey scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Vesey has two goals over his last three games, which is all of his scoring production through five appearances. The 31-year-old has resumed his role as a bottom-six fixture for the Rangers after recovering from a lower-body injury that kept him out for all of October. The winger has added eight shots on net, six hits and two blocked shots, and he can add a little physicality in addition to his depth scoring.