Vesey scored a goal on his lone shot in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Vesey extended the Rangers' lead to 2-0 late in the second period, turning a Nick Bonino feed into a breakaway before sliding a backhander through the five-hole of Pheonix Copley. It's the third goal in seven games for Vesey, who's now up to nine points (six goals, three assists) through 24 games this season.