Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Three points in Saturday's win

Vesey scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

He also chipped in three shots and a plus-2 rating. Vesey has only hit the scoresheet twice in March, but both times he piled up three points, with his other offensive explosion coming March 12 against the 'Canes when he recorded a hat trick. The second-year winger now has a career-high 17 goals on the season, and he's two points shy of tying the 27 points he produced in 2016-17.