Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Thriving with top-line duty
Vesey scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Capitals.
That's back-to-back two-point efforts for Vesey since Mats Zuccarello got deal to Dallas, a trade that created an opening for the 25-year-old winger on the Rangers' No. 1 line. He won't keep up that pace, but Vesey could still have surprising fantasy value down the stretch if he continues to show chemistry with Mika Zibanejad and can hang onto his new assignment.
