Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Throws five hits in loss

Vesey registered two shots and five hits with a plus-2 rating during Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Islanders.

The 24-year-old winger is still searching for his first point of the season and has just 16 shots and 10 hits on the campaign. Clearly, Vesey is looking for answers after collecting 16 goals and 27 points as a rookie in 2016-17. At this stage of the game, it's difficult to advocate for Vesey in most fantasy setups, but he still offers some cross-category potential for deep leagues.