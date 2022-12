Vesey scored two goals Thursday in a 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

His first goal was pure skill. Vesey got the puck from Vincent Trocheck, made a move around a sliding T.J. Brodie, and went forehand-backhand-roof on a short-side shot past Matt Murray from the right circle. It put the Rangers up 2-1 late in the third, and he scored into an empty net to seal the game 3-1. The goals were Vesey's first in seven games. He has five goals and six assists in 30 games this season.