Vesey scored two goals Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Devils.

The goals gave Vesey three on the season (13 games). He has five points in limited ice (10:14), an average that has been trending downward for several seasons. And his 25.0 shooting percentage is unsustainable for a guy with a 10.7 percent average. Vesey shouldn't be on fantasy rosters, but he does lift the floor on the Rangers' forward corps.