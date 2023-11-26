Vesey scored a goal on four shots and added a hit, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Bruins.

His tally late in the second period, which came on a delayed penalty against Boston, broke a 3-3 tie and put the Rangers up for good. Vesey has two multi-point performance in the last eight games, but those account for his only points during that stretch. The 30-year-old winger's checking-line role gives him limited fantasy upside, and he's produced four goals and seven points in 17 contests.