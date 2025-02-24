Vesey registered a goal on his only shot, an assist and a plus-1 rating in 18:10 of ice time Sunday in a 5-3 win over Pittsburgh.

Vesey was a healthy scratch in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Sabres, but he responded with his first multi-point effort of the campaign Sunday. The left-shot winger tied the score at 3-3 in the final frame before adding a helper on J.T. Miller's empty-net marker. Vesey's 18:10 of ice time was a season high, and so long as Chris Kreider (upper body) is sidelined, the former should be a staple on the fourth line. Vesey has chipped in four goals and two helpers over 31 appearances in 2024-25.