Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Two points plus shootout winner against Jackets
Vesey scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.
His tally in the fifth shootout round also sealed the victory for the Rangers. Vesey has a solid six goals and nine points in 17 games on the season, but he's found the scoresheet in four of the last five games, giving the 25-year-old some short-term fantasy appeal while his hot streak lasts.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...