Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Two points plus shootout winner against Jackets

Vesey scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.

His tally in the fifth shootout round also sealed the victory for the Rangers. Vesey has a solid six goals and nine points in 17 games on the season, but he's found the scoresheet in four of the last five games, giving the 25-year-old some short-term fantasy appeal while his hot streak lasts.