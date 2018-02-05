Play

Rangers' Jimmy Vesey: Won't play Monday

Vesey (head) will not be in the lineup against Dallas on Monday, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

Vesey exited Saturday's outing against Nashville after taking a high hit from Filip Forsberg -- who was suspended three games for the incident. The Rangers have yet to officially announce a prognosis for the 24-year-old Vesey, but all signs point to a concussion, which could keep him out long term. In order to fill out the roster, New York recalled Vinni Lettieri from AHL Hartford.

