Veleno (lower body) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's home game versus the Mammoth.

Veleno was injured in the first period after getting tangled up with Clayton Keller along the boards. Veleno did not put any weight on his right leg when he was helped off the ice, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic. Should the 26-year-old forward miss out Tuesday against the Islanders, Matt Rempe might draw into the lineup, but the Rangers could also elect to roll with 11 forwards and seven blueliners. In the latter scenario, Matthew Robertson or Scott Morrow would draw into the lineup.